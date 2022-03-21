Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/10/2022 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.