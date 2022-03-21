Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 21st (ALNA, BADFF, BB, CAG, COST, EFTR, FDX, GFI, HLS, IRBT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 21st:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of. BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a hold rating. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past three months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $595.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a decent performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Also, Costco has been witnessing stellar comps sales run. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, supply chain bottlenecks and higher labor and freight costs remain concerns. Any deleverage in SG&A rate may hurt margins.”

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jabil reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1%. The company is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. It is well-positioned to witness strong top-line growth in healthcare, automotive, mobility, industrial and semi cap, and 5G wireless and cloud businesses. Jabil’s electric vehicle business continues to outperform despite global supply chain issues. However, Jabil is expected to suffer from supply-chain issues, at least in fiscal 2022. It is exposed to significant customer concentration risk. The company’s efforts to optimize its manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. Jabil’s strong partners, comprising Apple, HP and Amazon, aid prospects.”

Largo (TSE:LGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a buy rating. They currently have C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets to a buy rating. They currently have $500.00 price target on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL). Aegis issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past six months on better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results benefited from continued growth in the beer business and robust consumer demand. Depletion volume benefited from continued strength in Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Growth in the Power Brands along with gains from consumer-driven innovation initiatives led to the organic sales growth for the wine & spirits segment in the quarter. The company raised comparable EPS view for fiscal 2022. Also, the recent partnership with Coca-Cola bodes well. However, softness in wine and spirits business and Canopy-related costs remains a drag. Constellation Brands has been witnessing supply-chain challenges, driven by congestion at ports and warehousing costs, which are likely to impact its business in fiscal 2022.”

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). They issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a hold rating. Warburg Research currently has $169.00 target price on the stock.

