Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ag Growth International (AFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN):

3/17/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$51.00.

3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

2/16/2022 – Ag Growth International was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

1/27/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AFN opened at C$42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$792.54 million and a P/E ratio of 84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.23. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

