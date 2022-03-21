Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ag Growth International (AFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN):
- 3/17/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$51.00.
- 3/10/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Ag Growth International was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
AFN opened at C$42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$792.54 million and a P/E ratio of 84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.23. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.
