Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Sells $15,775.02 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $15,775.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $124,651,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

