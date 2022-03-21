Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $527.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.60 million and the lowest is $515.39 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $475.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

