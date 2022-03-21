IonQ (IONQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23. IonQ has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

