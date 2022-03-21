iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.27. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 19,540 shares traded.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $16,222,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

