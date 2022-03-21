Isabel Liu Purchases 2,910 Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,798.80 ($10,141.48).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Isabel Liu purchased 777 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,066.82 ($2,687.67).

Shares of SOI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 267.50 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 369,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 251 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £704.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund (Get Rating)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.