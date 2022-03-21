iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.61. 106,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,785. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.15 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

