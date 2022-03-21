iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.70

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 7425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

