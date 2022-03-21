iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.35. 34,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,400. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.