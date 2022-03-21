iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

