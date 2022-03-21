iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $108.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

