iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $108.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

