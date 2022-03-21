iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 932,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

