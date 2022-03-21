iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Down to $55.06

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.06, but opened at $52.85. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

