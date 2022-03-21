iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.24. 814,040 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

