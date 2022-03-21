iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Lessened by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,786,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.