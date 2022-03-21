iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 722,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 56,313,754 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $45.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 68,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.