iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Lifted by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1,196.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

