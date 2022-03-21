iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $381.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.15. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.39 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

