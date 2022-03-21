iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.79. 2,215,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,805,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

