iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

