iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 406,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,398,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,985,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.