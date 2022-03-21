iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Huntington National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $144,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.73. 123,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

