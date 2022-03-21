iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.