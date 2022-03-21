iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

