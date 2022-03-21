iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,048,436 shares.The stock last traded at $75.15 and had previously closed at $74.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112,892 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

