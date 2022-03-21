iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.