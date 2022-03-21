iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 6.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,431,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,430,000 after buying an additional 151,737 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 159,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 131,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.99. 4,212,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,201. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

