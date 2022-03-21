iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.60

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.60 and last traded at C$33.52, with a volume of 220527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.04.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.