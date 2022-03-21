iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

