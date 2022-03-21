iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.32. Approximately 596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 568,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Specifically, Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,914 shares of company stock valued at $29,036,818. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000.

iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

