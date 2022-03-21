J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances of the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Truckload and Final Mile Services (FMS) segments. While the DCS unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the truckload unit is gaining from rise in load count and revenue per load. The FMS unit is seeing higher revenues on the back of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive. Due to these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are concerns for the company. Escalating operating expenses pose a threat to J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. Also, J.B. Hunt's declining current ratio (a measure of liquidity) does not bode well.”

3/10/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

3/2/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

1/26/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

1/20/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $198.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,158. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

