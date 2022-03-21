Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.78).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

