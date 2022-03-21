James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
In related news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of James River Group stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $784.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.
About James River Group (Get Rating)
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James River Group (JRVR)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.