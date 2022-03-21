James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get James River Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 747,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 523,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James River Group by 801.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 473,279 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in James River Group by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 460,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in James River Group by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 291,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $784.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.