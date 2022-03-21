Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Sells $14,739.21 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $14,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,746 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,595,000. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,367,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

