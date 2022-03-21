Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Jeff Lendino Sells 500 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Lendino sold 500 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $17,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,746 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,824 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

