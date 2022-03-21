Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 3.4%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 11,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 43,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a current ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$62.97 million and a P/E ratio of -16.47.
Japan Gold Company Profile (CVE:JG)
