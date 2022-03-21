Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $847.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $847.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.79 million and the lowest is $830.50 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $156.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.