Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $847.84 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) to announce sales of $847.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.79 million and the lowest is $830.50 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $156.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.