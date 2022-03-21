JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.24

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 220759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBSAY shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

