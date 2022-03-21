JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

