Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

TTCF stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

