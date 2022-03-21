Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AGCO Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $11.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.73.

AGCO stock opened at $132.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 280.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 227,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

