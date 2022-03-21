Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Express’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Shares of AXP opened at $190.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

