Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

IDYA opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.