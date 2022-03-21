Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Liquidia Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 269.01% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.