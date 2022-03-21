Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nokia Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nokia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NOK opened at $5.33 on Monday. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

