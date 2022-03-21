Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Sierra Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

