Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Synlogic, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.23 on Monday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $20,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

